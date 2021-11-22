Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Confined to a Wheelchair and Is Suffering Early Signs of Dementia

Wendy Williams’ health is reportedly much more dire than what’s been made public.

According to reports, Wendy has lost all blood circulation in her legs and feet and is unable to walk. Because of this, she’s been confined to a wheelchair.

She’s also allegedly showing early signs of dementia, according to her brother Tommy.

Earlier this month, Wendy gave fans a vague update on her health via Instagram, writing:

“I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

Guest hosts for ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ have already been lined-up throughout the rest of the year.

Keep Wendy in your prayers, y’all. We hope she bounces back!

