Wendy Williams Lawsuit: Guardian Reportedly Accused of ‘Isolating’ Tormented Star and ‘Failing to Protect Her’

Williams’ guardian is reportedly being accused of ‘isolating’ the star from her family.

Wendy Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is being accused of completely isolating the star’s family in a shocking lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal cable networks Lifetime and A&E are behind the lawsuit after Morrissey sued them to try and prevent he docuseries, Where is Wendy Williams?, from airing in February.

Attorneys for Lifetime accuse Morrissey of “inhibiting and interfering with the exercise of free speech rights regarding an issue of public concern by [Lifetime]”. They also claim the star’s guardian wanted to stop the series from airing, which they said captured “a raw, honest, and unfiltered window into the life of [Williams], a well-known public figure, after she was placed under guardianship”.

The network claims the documentary showed how the guardianship put in place to guard the former talk show star’s interests instead “isolated her from her family, left her largely alone and unattended in her apartment, exacerbated her self-destructive behavior and mental decline, and failed to prevent her use and/or abuse of alcohol”.

They further argued Morrissey wanted to stop the series from airing because it made her look bad.

The lawsuit accuses Morrisey of “misusing her position as a guardian of [Williams] to silence criticism of her controversial and failed administration of [Wendy’s] guardianship”.

The network also claims the ex TV personality’s family “also saw the documentary before it aired, in early February 2024”, and they “approved its content and supported its release”.

According to The U.S. Sun, Creature Films production company along with its president, Mark Ford, and the production company Entertainment One, are also suing Williams’ guardian.

Entertainment One accuses Morrissey of denying Williams “perhaps one of her last chances to exercise her autonomy and honestly reach her fans in exactly the frank and unfiltered manner that was the hallmark of her career”, while Creature Films’ counterclaim with company deny the documentary raked in “anywhere near millions’ of dollars” in profits.

They are also seeking any other monetary damages from Morrissey.

Earlier this year, Morrissey filed a restraining order in order to stop the special from airing, however, it was overturned by a judge noting it would be a restraint of the First Amendment.

Morrissey then filed an amended complaint in September, and it moved to federal court from New York Supreme Court in October. This led to the just filed counterclaims against the guardian.

Amid Morrissey’s battle with Lifetime, A&E, and the others, she shared a shocking update on the current condition on the 60-year-old in a court filing.

She claimed the ex radio DJ is “an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated”.

The filing continued: “In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning (Williams’) welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the ‘Guardianship Proceeding’), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for (Wendy’s) financial affairs.”

The guardian’s legal team also asked the court that portions of the case filings be redacted to protect the star’s “health, familial relationships, and finances”.

The filing stated: “We respectfully request that the Court grant Plaintiff’s motion for limited redactions to protect non-public information from the Guardianship Proceeding that has been placed under seal by the court overseeing that proceeding.”

Morrissey became Williams’ legal guardian in 2022.

