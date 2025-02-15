Wendy Williams Flashes Huge Smile in Rare Sighting at Florida Airport After Filing to End Guardianship

BY: Walker Published 35 seconds ago

Wendy Williams seems happy to be out of New York City … smiling wide while scootering through an airport in Miami — all while her guardianship fight carries on.

The former talk show host, who’s trying to end her guardianship, flashed a huge smile on Saturday while riding a scooter through a Florida airport.

In two videos obtained by TMZ, Williams made her way through Miami International Airport while wearing fuzzy black boots and a matching coat.

She didn’t say anything to the paparazzi following her and asking questions, but she seemed to be in good spirits.

She was also seen taking a phone call before entering a black SUV.

Williams is currently in Miami to celebrate her dad’s 94th birthday, and it’s the first time she’s been able to socialize with others in months.

After a judge granted the trip amid Williams’ guardianship battle, the 60-year-old told TMZ that she’d see her son Kevin at the family gathering.

Even though she feels he mismanaged her money and partly triggered her guardianship, she said their reunion wouldn’t be awkward.

Williams’ new sighting comes after she signed an affidavit Wednesday requesting that a judge remove her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

In her legal filing, Williams claims she has “regained capacity” to function independently, sources told TMZ.

Although Williams’ doctors diagnosed her with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2024, she claims that she does not have the medical condition.

Williams is set to be “re-evaluated by a doctor” on Feb. 18. After the evaluation, Williams’ lawyer plans to file an “Emergency Order to Show Cause.”

A judge will then decide whether or not Williams’ guardianship should be terminated.

Should the judge deny Williams’ request, TMZ’s insiders said she’ll “demand” a trial by jury where jurors will decide if the guardianship should end.

Prior to her journey to Florida, Williams told TMZ she’s only been outdoors “twice” in the last 30 days.

via: Page Six