Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Threatens to Reveal 'Real Scary Truths' About Charlamagne [Photo]

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin (Kelvin) Hunter, is not happy with Charlamagne — but what else is new?

We’re honestly not sure what this is about, but Kevin took to Instagram to threaten to reveal some ‘real scary truths’ about Charlamagne.

“I see we went back to Charlamagne story telling time! (salute to Kwame Brown),” Kevin began his post.

During a recent episode of ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Charlamagne warned everybody to not bother Kwame Brown because of his family history.

After telling everyone to “Leave Kwame Brown alone,” Charlamagne went to speak an urban legend from his area of South Carolina about Kwame’s father killing his girlfriend with an axe handle and his brother committing a murder-suicide.

“I’m saying all that to say, leave Kwame alone. That man has been quiet for twenty years, he don’t bother nobody. Clearly all that ‘he’s a bust up’ gets to him. You don’t know what people are going through or have been through,” Charlamagne said.

It’s unclear if that has anything to do with why Kevin’s upset, but Kwame already clapped back at Charlamagne by bringing up his rape allegations during an Instagram Live session.

“Rapist, Charlamagne Tha God. Rape case guy that actually pled guilty and got away with it,” Kwame said. “We gon’ find that girl you raped, punk. Allegedly. Matter of fact, we ain’t gotta say allegedly ’cause you on the docket, bitch.”

Anyway, whatever Kevin has to say — he’s been beefing with Charlamagne for years. If he hasn’t said it by now, it must not be that important.