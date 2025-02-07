Wendy Williams Denies She’s “Incapacitated,” Calls A&E Lawsuit “Blood Money” in New Call with ‘The Breakfast Club’

BY: Walker Published 48 minutes ago

Wendy Williams is not staying quiet.

Williams has disputed claims that she’s “incapacitated” and unable to make decisions on her own accord, which falls in direct conflict with statements from her legal guardian.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Williams opened up about her ongoing health and legal battles, refuting that she has frontotemporal dementia, as previously stated by her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

Advertisement

“I don’t have frontotemporal dementia…it’s disgusting,” Williams said, speaking from a medical facility, on the radio program on Feb. 5. “That’s a very rare thing for anybody to have.”

The legendary radio jock argued that she wouldn’t be able to perform simple tasks, such as showering and communicating with others. “I’m not incapacitated,” Williams later added. “I am not a baby.”

Williams also spoke out against a lawsuit filed by Morrissey, in which Morrissey alleges that A&E, Lifetime Entertainment’s parent company, and other affiliates’ airing of the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams?, was unauthorized since Williams didn’t have the legal or mental capacity to sign off on the project.

Advertisement

The New Jersey native continued to seemingly slam Morrissey while distancing herself from the lawsuit, which she says she doesn’t want to receive any money from if a judgement is ruled in her favor, deeming it “blood money.”

Although Williams admits to being taken aback by the Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries, which she vows to “never watch again in life,” she also voiced her willingness to work with A&E and Lifetime in the future.

“I’ve worked with Lifetime several times,” the 60-year-old explained. “Enough that I would love to do something with Lifetime again. They are good people to me and I am good people to them.”

In the wake of Williams’ interview with The Breakfast Club, Morrissey would address Williams’ statements in a new court filing, in which she defended her lawsuit against A&E as being in Williams’ best interest.

Advertisement

“[Williams] has indicated that, in her opinion, she is not suffering from dementia and is not incapacitated,” the filing stated.

“We are writing this letter today because, during a radio interview this morning, [Williams] discussed the A&E matter at some length and appeared to indicate that she does not want to proceed with the action.”

Morrissey has also requested that Williams receive a medical reevaluation involving “comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field.”

via: Vibe

Advertisement