Wendy Williams Debuts New ‘Boyfriend’ to Instagram Fans After Miami Yacht Trip to Celebrate Son Kevin Jr’s 21st Birthday [Photo]

Wendy Williams has officially found love again as she debuted her ‘boyfriend’ in a Saturday evening Instagram post.

via: The Sun

Wendy shared a snap with her man in the car captioned: My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend.”

Earlier this year Wendy dated Maryland-based Mike Esterman, a celebrity booker who also worked in real estate.

In May, Mike confirmed the pair have drifted apart because they have no time to see each other due to his hectic work schedule.

Mike told The Sun exclusively: “It’s a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don’t know if I can give her what she wants.

Mike went on: “Nobody called it a day, there’s just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can’t hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more.

The pair met in February on Wendy’s show when Mike appeared on a dating game segment.

Wendy previously said of getting back into dating: “I certainly am in for a good time. I would like to have many boyfriends until I have the ‘one.’

“And when I say many, I would maybe like to stop and hone it down to maybe like three. And they can’t all be in the same zip code. That gets too confusing…

“What I would warn you and what I would think about once you would see my event on Lifetime. Or if you go online, it’s there, pieces of it and stuff, don’t get freaked out by me. I can only be me.”

We are wishing Wendy the best.