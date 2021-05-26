Wendy Williams Alludes To Drake And Kim Kardashian's Recent Hookup [Video]

Wendy Williams shared a bit of information she learned about what allegedly occurred at Kendall Jenner’s tequila launch party between Kim Kardashian and Drake.

via: AceShowbiz

“The rumors have been for years that they have been dating or hooking up or whatever,” Wendy said while showing video footage to her audience. “Well, they arrived separately to Kendall’s tequila party. Kendall has a tequila and she just launched it. Kim arrived separately in a Yellow Cab? While Drake arrived separately, as well.”

Stirring pot, Wendy went on to say, “The rumor was they were all over each other inside the party. Do I believe this? For a moment. Do I believe that Drake and Kim are on the same plane? No.” She continued, “I don’t mean to take away from him or even add to her. I’m just saying, they’ve got their two greatnesses but he’s got a lot of growing up to do to catch up with a woman, you know, divorces under her belt and a bunch of children and a full career and she’s older than him…no.”

“You know what I think this was? A slide by. Several times over,” Wendy shared her two cents on the matter. “I think they could have fun, they can watch TV and so on and so forth. I don’t believe this is a real relationship. You believe what you want.” She added, “Is it okay to date your ex’s enemy?” referring to Drake and Kanye West’s beef, to which her audience yelled, “Yes.”

While it remains to be seen if Drake and Kim really spent some time together that night, Drake appeared to have found a new woman in his life. On Monday, May 25, a picture surfaced of Drizzy getting cozy with a woman. The raven beauty, who has been identified as the rapper’s stylist Luisa Duran, posted the intimate picture and several other images capturing her moments with her client on her Instagram page to congratulate him for his Artist of the Decade award from Billboard Music Awards.

“Congratulations on artist of the decade,” she wrote in the caption. Mentioning their professional relationship, she added, “It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me.” Despite her clarification, people still assumed that they might be dating.

Wendy might be onto something.