The Weeknd Says New Feature 'Another One of Me' Will Be the Last of His Career

The Weeknd is done with features.

On Wednesday night, The Weeknd announced the “final feature” of his career during his Warsaw tour stop.

via Billboard:

The Canadian-Ethiopian superstar born Abel Tesfaye performed his verse from “Another One of Me” at Poland’s PGE Narodowy. “This next song I’m about to perform is an unreleased record. I haven’t dropped it yet. It’s called ‘Another One of Me,’” he announced. “And I just wanna say that this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career. So I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

While the other artist on “Another One of Me,” as well as the song’s release date, has yet to be revealed, The Weeknd did underline the only condition that would get him to do a feature one more time. “The final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together,” he wrote on socials.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk previously collaborated on the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Starboy” as well as “I Feel It Coming” from the former’s 2016 album Starboy. But five years later, the beloved French EDM duo comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo broke up, marking the end of their 28-year musical career. “Those guys are one of the reasons I make music, so I can’t even compare them to other people. Their branding and how seriously they take their craft and image and everything — they’re almost not even real,” The Weeknd previously told Variety.

The “Blinding Lights” singer has also been hinting at his own retirement. In his cover story with W Magazine, he revealed that the album he’s currently working on, the follow-up to 2022’s Dawn FM, “is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say,” he said at the time. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

You can see a clip from the performance below.

the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together pic.twitter.com/shpRFz7nnt — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 11, 2023