The Weeknd Announces A Music Special On Amazon, ‘The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience’ [Video]

The Weeknd is already having a big year after releasing his sixth album Dawn FM. Last month, he achieved the most monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing Justin Bieber who held that spot since last spring.

via: Pitchfork

The Weeknd has announced a new immersive television special centered on his latest album. The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience hits Prime Video on February 26. It will also stream as “an eight-track live EP” exclusively on Amazon Music, according to press materials. The immersive special will transform Dawn FM into a visual of the album’s “unnerving and moody world.” The project was created by the Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and director Micah Bickham. Find a teaser for The Dawn FM Experience below.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” the Weeknd said in the press release. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

