The Weeknd Announced As United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador

The Weeknd is adding yet another title to his already-impressive resume. The singer has been named goodwill ambassador for the United NationsWorld Food Programme.

via Complex:

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” The Weeknd said. “Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering.”

The musician earns the title after contributing to numerous humanitarian causes throughout his career, recently donating $1 million to the U.N. World Food Programme’s work in Ethiopia after months of violence in the country. It was a cause close to home for Tesfaye, whose parents immigrated from Ethiopia to Canada.

“Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe,” said World Food Program USA President and CEO Barron Segar. “We are honored that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman, or child goes to bed hungry.”

Others involved in the Food Programme, which provides food and assistance to more 100 million people in over 80 countries per year, include Kate Hudson and Michael Kors.

