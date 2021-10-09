Say What Now? Florida Veterinarian Gets 22 Years in Prison for Recording Himself Having Sex with Dogs & Other Heinous Abuses

A veterinarian in Florida has been sentenced to 272 months in prison for collecting child pornography and recording himself sexually abusing dogs.

via NYDN:

Prentiss Madden was arrested in March and pleaded guilty a few months later in July to child pornography and animal cruelty charges, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said the 40-year-old had thousands of graphic images showing male infants and toddlers engaged in sex with adults and that he made several videos of himself having sex with dogs, which he shared online and through social media. He received many of the child porn images and videos via internet chats, where he also frequently discussed sexually abusing children.

Madden previously served as the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, but he was fired when officials there caught wind of the investigation into his illicit behavior.

“We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden,” the hospital said in a statement following his arrest. “Our legal team and every single member of the Caring Hands family will be doing everything in our power to aid law enforcement and facilitate their investigation and prosecution.”

During his sentencing on Friday, Madden apologized to those he harmed, adding that he had suffered sexual abuse as a child and witnessed his mother get severely beaten by his stepfather, the Miami Herald reported.

“This is never who I planned to be or thought I would be,” he said. “It does not represent who I am as a person.”

It’s very clear that these charges and the investigation represent EXACTY who he is as a person — hopefully this puts an end to his abuse.