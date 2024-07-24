Wayne Brady Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Had Given Birth to His Son: 'I Was Shocked' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Wayne Brady is opening up about how he learned his ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son, Val.

via People:

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Brady, 52, discussed the revelation, which is revealed in his new Freeform reality show Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. When he first learned the news he had a son named Val, the performer was stunned.

“I was shocked,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding that he asked the “silly question that I think many men since the beginning of time have asked. “’How?’ You know how! So get past it. … I think that my biggest thing was a feeling I did something wrong … Val is wrong. [Val’s mother] Tina’s wrong. I did something wrong.”

But after reflecting on the situation further, Brady had a change of heart. If anything, he wants Val to feel loved and valued the way his 21-year-old daughter Maile Brady, whom he shares with ex-wife and best friend Mandie Taketa, 48, felt growing up.

“I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, ‘Oh, my dad didn’t want me,’ or he was ashamed of me, because I want him in his own way to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating,” he continues. “So I had to do that work.”

Maile recalls having “mixed feelings” when she heard about Tina and Val, partly because “it came out of left field in a lot of ways.”

“I learned this phrase: ‘Not my circus, not my monkeys,’ and I was like, ‘All right, cool. Have fun with that. I am 21 now. It’s not my baby,” she says, adding that this new familial situation is a chance for Wayne, Taketa and Jason Fordham, Taketa’s partner, to grow. “This is kind of an opportunity for all of us to grow up and see how that dynamic works as individuals.”

Wayne, Maile, Taketa and Fordham, 40, have become a tightly-knit blended family in the years following Wayne and Taketa’s divorce in 2008. A year later, Taketa started dating Fordham, one of Wayne’s back-up dancers. (Taketa and Fordham now share 2-year-old son Sundance.) The foursome have become so close, they live eight minutes apart and regularly dine, travel and parent together and call themselves the “Core Four.”

Fordham wants to help Wayne with Val however he can. “I’m in it with Sundance, you know what I mean?,” he says, adding, “You go back to the diapers and all that stuff. That’s what came to mind. … I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s save this stuff. Sundance outgrew it, but little one’s on the way.’ And then I start kind of thinking like that. ‘Okay, we got this stroller.’ That kind of thing.”

Wayne is now in a place where he’s spending more time with Val. Although he and Tina don’t live near each other, he sees his young son every day over FaceTime calls.

“I’m super sweet, because it’s the little guy,” Wayne says of his parenting style. “It’s a different type of parenting than when Maile was born, because we were together. … It’s a completely different form of co-parenting.”

“I’m going to nurture him, and I’m going to let him flower and let him do his thing,” he continues. “He will have boundaries, but he’s never going to grow up feeling like he can’t talk. To this day, I can recall when I know that I’m not supposed to speak. I can feel the tightness right here when I know that I’m supposed to just sit down and be quiet — and I don’t want that for him.”

Maile, for her part, emphasizes that Val is embraced by the Core Four, and that viewers will see that when they watch Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

“I’m glad that Tina and Val do have representation on the show, because I think that will snuff out a lot of maybe preconceived notions or misconceptions,” she explains. “I think of how loved he is by the Core Four, and I’m glad that he’ll have that as well.”

‘Wayne Brady: The Family Remix’ airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. You can watch episodes the following day on Hulu.