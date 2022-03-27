Watch: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Joke Referencing Wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Alopecia at 2022 Oscars: 'Keep My Wife's Name Out of Your F*cking Mouth' [Video]

Well…that was awkward.

In a moment that will surely be talked about for days to come, Will Smith seemingly laid hands on Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards after a distasteful joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the moment, Chris Rock made a joke about ‘G.I. Jane 2’ in reference to Jada’s alopecia condition.

Will ran up on stage and slapped/punch Chris in front of the audience. After returning to his seat, Will yelled to Chris on stage ‘keep my wife’s name out yo f*cking mouth.’

Watch the uncensored moment below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B. Scott (@bscott)

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just slapped Chris Rock at the #Oscars. ? pic.twitter.com/AeYF9tu6U0 — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 28, 2022