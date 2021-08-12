Watch: Tisha Campbell Encounters a Wild Bear Inside a California Supermarket: 'That Ain't No Damn Puppy' [Video]

Tisha Campbell and other shoppers at a Ralph’s grocery store in Porter Ranch, California, found themselves face-to-face with a wild bear while trying to shop on Saturday.

Footage posted by the Martin alum, 52, on her Instagram showed the animal walking down an aisle at the supermarket. Several store employees were seen keeping their distance from the creature as it explored its surroundings.

“Mannnnn! THAT AIN’T NO DAMN PUPPY!” Campbell captioned the clip. “Why are all these animals drawn to me right now? I don’t understand!”

“You know what else keeps following me???? #COMEDY,” she continued. “Comedy be following me like a damn stalker! I’M NOT EVEN TRYNA FUNNY and then look….A freakin’ BEAR ya’ll?! Fo real???”

The bear left after supermarket employees “shooed” it away, according to Campbell.

“I made it to my f—ing car, but this is some bulls—,” the actress said in her video. “It’s not like I’m in a secluded area. I’m in my f—ing local grocery store!”

California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tim Daly tells PEOPLE that no injuries were reported in the incident.

A 125-pound male bear, who authorities assume was the same creature that was inside the supermarket, was spotted later that day at a Walmart parking lot in the area, Daly says.

After locating the bear, wildlife officials were able to tranquilize the animal, give it an ear tag for future identification, and relocate it to the “nearest suitable habitat,” according to Daly.

“Bears know that if they come down out of the mountains into a town, they’re going to find food — they’re seeking food and water,” Daly told local news station KTLA. “They are going further than they typically do, seeking food and water and that might be because it’s harder to find in their … traditional habitats.”

