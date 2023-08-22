Watch: Kim Kardashian Is a Creepy Mother in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Teaser Trailer [Video]

Kim Kardashian is stepping into her first TV acting role as a scary mother.

The 42-year-old The Kardashians reality TV star is heavily featured in the new trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate.

The 12th season of the FX series from Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, titled “Delicate,” is based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, marking the first season of AHS to originate from a book.

Kim appears in a gothic gown with black latex gloves, starring alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

Other cast members of Season 12 include Zachary Quinto, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk and Denis O’Hare.

The story follows Anna Alcott (Roberts), an actor who finds her attempts at pregnancy sabotaged. The author calls the story “a body horror novel about pregnancy.”

“The ways that we describe pregnancy—delicate condition, bun in the oven, she’s in a family way—it’s so infantilizing for something that is among the most dangerous, life-changing experiences that a human being can go through,” she told Vanity Fair.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1 is set to premiere on September 20.

Watch the trailer below!