Serena Williams Gives Birth to Second Child, Adira River Ohanian [Video]

Serena Williams is a mom for the second time.

The tennis pro and husband Alex Ohanian welcomed a baby girl, Adira River Ohanian.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to Olympia, 5.

In a sweet TikTok video set to Bazzi’s 2018 track, “Beautiful,” Williams and Ohanian can be seen sitting at a table — laptop and coffee mug also in view — embracing each other before Olympia jumps into her mom’s arms to join them. After giving Olympia a kiss on the forehead, Williams turns to Ohanian and appears to say, “I’ll be right back.”

Williams, dressed in an oversized pink hoodie and sneakers, then walks back with her new baby girl. Ohanian closes his laptop and gives his wife a kiss while gently placing his hand on the back of the baby’s head. Olympia then sweetly gives her baby sister, who is tightly but comfortably wrapped in a blanket, a kiss. The 1-minute video ends with Polaroid photos of the family’s special moment. The proud mother captioned the video, “Welcome my beautiful angel.”

Ohanian also shared the news on his Instagram page, sharing three photos of the new family of four.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” he began his caption, revealing the baby girl’s name. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter ? I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

“‘Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea,'” he concluded his post.

Congrats to their family!