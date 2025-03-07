BY: DM Published 51 minutes ago

Comedian Wanda Sykes has repeatedly delivered hilarious performances across film and television. She has also used her platform to support the LGBTQIA+ community and address negative rhetoric. In an interview with Variety, Sykes criticized anti-transgender “bathroom bills” in the United States, labeling them as “stupid and hateful.” She emphasized her unwavering support for the transgender community, stating, “I’m not trans, but they have my support, 100%.”

Sykes has become one of the greatest LGBTQIA+ comics of her time, and she has a catalog of productions to prove it. In honor of the comedienne’s birthday — celebrated on March 7 — here are seven of her funniest television and film roles.

1. Barb Baran in “The New Adventures of Old Christine”

In the CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine, Sykes plays Barb Baran, the best friend and business partner of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character, Christine Campbell. Barb’s grounded demeanor and sharp wit counterbalance Christine’s neurotic tendencies. Sykes’s comedic timing and chemistry with Louis-Dreyfus undoubtedly contributed to the show’s success.

2. Voice of Stella in “Over the Hedge”

In the animated film “Over the Hedge,” Sykes lends her distinctive voice to Stella, a sassy skunk with a no-nonsense attitude. Sykes’s lively performance brought Stella to life, making her a standout in the cast, which also includes Steve Carell and Bruce Willis.

3. Granny in the “Ice Age” Franchise

Sykes voiced Granny, the feisty and eccentric grandmother of Sid the Sloth, in “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Granny’s unpredictable antics and humorous one-liners, delivered in Sykes’s signature style, are perfect additions to the family-friendly film. Her jokes appeal to children and adults, which may have surprised fans of her early stand-up routines.

4. Rita in “Evan Almighty”

In the comedy film “Evan Almighty,” Sykes played Rita Daniels, the sharp-tongued assistant to Congressman Evan Baxter, played by Steve Carell. Her character’s unfiltered remarks and skeptical attitude provided a humorous counterbalance to the film’s plot.

5. Daphne Lido in “Black-ish”

It takes a lot to stand out as a guest star on a hit show, but not for Sykes. On the ABC sitcom “black-ish,” Sykes played Daphne Lido, the ex-wife of Stevens & Lido’s founding partner. Her character’s unapologetic and bold personality brought a raunchy flair to the show. Sykes’s knack for delivering sharp humor while addressing issues, made her a memorable guest star.

6. Ruby in “Monster-in-Law”

Sykes delivered a standout performance in the 2005 romantic comedy “Monster-in-Law,” directed by Robert Luketic. The film, which marked Jane Fonda’s return to cinema after a 15-year hiatus, also starred Jennifer Lopez and Michael Vartan. She plays Ruby, the loyal assistant to Fonda’s character, Viola Fields. Sykes’ dynamic with Fonda resulted in memorable on-screen moments, thanks to her knee-slapping jokes.

7. Biggie Shorty in “Pootie Tang”

In the cult classic “Pootie Tang,” Sykes is hilarious as Biggie Shorty, Pootie’s wild and outlandish friend. Her vibrant outfits and sassy demeanor are show-stealing, making Biggie Shorty an unforgettable presence on-screen. The film, directed by Louis C.K., is a satire of blaxploitation heroes, chronicling the adventures of Pootie Tang, portrayed by Lance Crouther.

Whether it’s voicing support for the LGBTQIA+ community or making audiences laugh, Wanda Sykes continues to use her platform for good. The comedian, writer, and actress continues to champion LGBTQIA+ rights — and we love her for it!

What is your favorite Wanda Sykes role? Comment below!

