Wack 100 Responds to Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Over Sex Tape Slam: 'Try Me'

Is there another Kim Kardashian feat. Ray J sex tape or isn’t there?

That seems to be the question — if you care.

Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claims he has an unreleased tape in his possession.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyers claim no such tape exists.

Now, Wack 100 is threatening to release signed contracts if Kim’s lawyers insult him again.

Wack 100 responds to Kim Kardashian lawyers pic.twitter.com/6EU0HVijtW — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 20, 2021

Wack 100 should find better use of his time.