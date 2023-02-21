Virginia State University Marching Band Appears on NBC's ‘The Today Show’ [Video]

This weekend, bands from historically Black colleges and universities competed at the Honda Battle of the Bands at Alabama State.

This was the first time in Honda Battle of the Bands history that the showcase was held at an HBCU. Marking its return to a live event format for the first time since 2020, HBOB also was held for the first time on an HBCU campus, featuring performances from six marching bands representing HBCUs.

The six HBCU marching bands that performed in the 2023 HBOB Invitational Showcase included both first-time and veteran HBOB bands:

Alabama State University, Mighty Marching Hornets – 7th appearance

Langston University, Marching Pride – 4th appearance

Morgan State University, Magnificent Marching Machine – 1st appearance

Savannah State University, Powerhouse of the South – 7th appearance

Texas Southern University, Ocean of Soul – 3rd appearance

Virginia State University, Trojan Explosion – 10th appearance

Comedians Rickey Smiley and Loni Love hosted the event.

via: Today

Virginia State University shared their road to competition on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna this morning in Studio 1A following their first appearance since 2012 at the Honda Battle of the Bands this past weekend.

Trojan Explosion Band Director Taylor Whitehead stated, “A lot of hard work went into it but just seeing them on the field just brought it all to reality. It’s like a dream come true.”

A band member also said, “This is a huge deal. This is the biggest Battle of the Bands that ever existed.”