Viola Davis to Release New Memoir Finding Me in 2022

Viola Davis is putting pen to paper, the Oscar winner will open up about her life in her new memoir Finding Me, set to hit shelves in April 2022.

via: Essence

Today, HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced acquisition of the Academy Award-winning actress’s memoir Finding Me. Set to be released April 19, 2022, the book will be published in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.

Described as “a true hero’s journey,” the novel will span the 55-year-old’s life from her childhood in Central Falls to her present-day career as a philanthropist, Tony Award and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress, and CEO/CoFounder of JuVee Productions. And it will tell her story of overcoming obstacles to now become the most nominated Black actress in the history of the Academy Awards.

“I’m an artist because there’s no separation from me and every human being that has passed through the world,” Davis writes in the book. “I have a great deal of compassion for other people, but mostly for myself.”

Viola told the Associated Press, “This is my story … straight no chaser.” So you know it’s going to be a great read.