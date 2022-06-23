Vince Carter's Home Burglarized on Father's Day as Wife and Children Hid in Closet

Nearly $100,000 was stolen from former NBA star Vince Carter’s Georgia home while his wife and children hid in a bedroom on Sunday night.

via People:

According to an incident report published Wednesday, Vince’s wife, Sondi, said she was in bed with her two children around 11:50 p.m. on Father’s Day when she noticed “loud noises” from the front of her home.

Sondi called 911 and texted a neighborhood patrol officer as she hid inside a bedroom closet with her sons, the report said. While inside, the family heard an unknown number of suspects “rummage through their belongings in different rooms.”

According to the report, an officer who arrived at the home briefly chased a masked man wearing all black clothing. An SUV picked up the suspect, and they managed to escape.

Police found $16,100 in $100 bills outside the family’s home, but Vince — who was not home at the time — said the recovered money was only a portion of $100,000 missing from a brown bag he kept in the bedroom closet.

Officers also found two guns, a Glock and a gold Desert Eagle, the report said. The Desert Eagle belonged to Vince, and police believe the suspects left behind the Glock.

According to the report, the suspects entered the home through a first-floor window, which officers said was “completely broken in.” A gate was also “broken off of its hinges,” and multiple rooms were left in “disarray.”

Police have not identified a suspect but were able to lift a fingerprint from a “side door near the back gate that the suspect may have used to flee the home,” they said in the report.

A representative for Vince did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. No victims were hurt during the incident, police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The Toronto Raptors selected Vince in the 1998 NBA Draft. He played 22 seasons before his retirement in 2020 and is now an NBA analyst for ESPN.

Material things can be replaced — we’re glad Sondi and their kids were unharmed.