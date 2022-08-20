Video Appears to Show Quando Rondo With Police After Allegedly Being Target in Drive-By Shooting [Video]

Quando Rondo got caught in the middle of a deadly shooting in broad daylight in L.A. on Friday.

via: XXL

Videos from Fox 11 Los Angeles and ABC7 were posted Friday evening (Aug. 19) showing who appears to be Quando Rondo at the scene with police after a member of his entourage was shot in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, ended up in West Hollywood afterwards and then later died at a local hospital.

In the ABC7 video report and clip shows the individual who appears to be Rondo frantically yelling as officers pulled a body out of the vehicle that was shot at.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, an Atlanta rapper, who has yet to officially be identified by police as Quando Rondo, and his crew were getting gas at a gas station when three men in a white vehicle pulled up alongside the rapper’s black Cadillac Escalade and opened fire. The Escalade drives off and ends up near the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood where someone called for help from law enforcement at around 5:30 p.m.

ABC7 reported that a 23-year-old man was taken from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. John Radke said the three suspects opened fire at the gas station from their car and shot the victim while he was in the SUV. It’s unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire. The shooters remain at large.

“We don’t know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims,” Radke told the news outlet.

XXL has reached out LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for comment.