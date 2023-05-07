Vida Blue, Oakland A’s MVP and Three-Time Champion, Dead at 73

Vida Blue, the legendary left-hander who was a key member of the Oakland Athletics’ dynasty of the early 1970s, died Saturday.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the Athletics said in a statement on Twitter. “He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

Blue made his MLB debut with the A’s as a teenager in 1969, but didn’t make an impact until his breakout season two years later. Blue went on to win 124 games and make three All-Star appearances with the A’s, helping lead them to World Series titles in 1972, 1973 and 1974.

