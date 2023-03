Victoria Monét has a new song and a new record deal!

The singer dropped her a single “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye on Friday along with the news that it’s her first offering from new label home, RCA — also home to artists including H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Normani, Chris Brown, and others.

“Smoke” was produced by D’Mile, Tim Suby and Yogi.

Check out the song and video below.