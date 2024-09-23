Victoria Monet and John Gaines Announce End of Their Relationship: ‘There Was No Infidelity’

BY: Denver Sean Published 9 mins ago

As the internet has speculated for quite some time now, Victoria Monet and John Gaines have ended their relationship.

In a joint statement shared via social media, they say that they broke up 10 months ago and have since been trying to focus on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Hazel.

It reads:

“We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore.”

They also made it a point to note that there was no ‘drama’ that contributed to their split — they just grew apart.

“We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact. We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time,” the statement continues.

We wish them both the best on their respective journeys. You can read Victoria and John’s full statement below.