Veteran Actress Sonya Eddy Dead at 55 [Photo + Video]

Veteran actress Sonya Eddy died on December 19th.

The sad news was broken by Sonya’s friend, actress Octavia Spencer.

My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her.

Eddy most recently known for her portrayal of Nurse Epiphany on ABC’s Soap Opera General Hospital. The actress can be seen in a various of roles on television shows from Seinfeld to Everybody Hates Chris. In the film world you may recognize her from Coach Carter or Barbershop and the Nutty Professor II.

We send our condolences to Sonya’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Check out a few clips of Sonya’s appearances.