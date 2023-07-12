‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lands First Emmy Nominations for Scandoval Season

Thanks to the ‘Scandoval,’ Bravo has earned a few Emmy nominations for the latest season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

via THR:

The Bravo unscripted series was nominated for outstanding unstructured reality program and will face off against fellow 2023 Emmy nominees Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham. Vanderpump Rules was also nominated for picture editing for an unstructured reality program.

Bravo’s official Twitter account celebrated Vanderpump Rules’ big moment: “We’ve all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy…and now it’s all happening! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show’s first #Emmy nominations!”

The series launched in January 2013 as a spinoff to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Its cast includes Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.

The recently concluded 10th season saw ratings highs and spurred national debate after it was revealed in March that Sandoval cheated on longtime partner Madix with co-star Leviss. The show is currently in production on season 11.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Alex Baskin discussed the challenge of living up to the high bar of drama that the show reached in this season.

“I personally feel a ton of pressure,” he said at the time. “I always feel more pressure when a show is in a spot like this, when there’s a ton of attention on it, and it’s performing really well. Because it’s really hard to maintain, and clearly the show is at a fever pitch. But I don’t think the answer is to try to replicate what we just did, and I don’t think that we could.”

Interestingly enough, none of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchises have ever earned an Emmy nomination.