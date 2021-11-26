Van Lathan Trolls Kanye West With Pete Davidson Photo

Back in 2018 Van Lathan had the infamous interview with Kanye West on “TMZ Live,” where Ye said American slavery was a “choice.”

via: HotNewHipHop

For Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner in 2019, the rapper went to a restaurant with an eclectic group of guys, including Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, and Pete Davidson. At the end of the night, Davidson allegedly picked up the tab for everyone, and he later complained that the dinner was very expensive because Kanye had ordered a little bit of everything for the table. As Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian moves on from her marriage by dating Pete Davidson, many have joked that this is Pete’s way of getting back at Kanye for making him pay that one night, and now Van Lathan is making jokes about that night too.

Sharing a picture of Kanye enjoying dinner with Timothée, Cudi, and Pete, Van Lathan joked in his caption about the situation that played out two years later.

“Just remember, one man’s Turkey sandwich is the next man’s Turkey dinner,” wrote Van.

Some people, including Rich The Kid, Nia Riley, and Bun B, are all laughing at the post. Others are saying that it was made in bad taste.

“Not cool today Van,” responded Deray Davis.

This comes following Kanye’s Thanksgiving prayer, which he shared on Thursday night, admitting that he wants to get back together with his wife and opening up about his struggles with alcoholism, mental health, and more.

Van wrong for that, but it was funny.