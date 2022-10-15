  1. Home
Usher's Surprise Vegas Birthday Bash with Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri [Video]

October 15, 2022 11:44 AM PST

Last night, Usher celebrated his 44th birthday and brought in the night partying in Vegas alongside some notable celebrity friends.

During Usher’s show at the MGM, Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri and Anita Baker showed up to help celebrate his birthday.

 

After the concert, Usher was joined at Nomad by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox, Polow Da Don, Keith Thomas, Hazel E, Kendrick Sampson, Floyd Mayweather and Johntá Austin.

 

 

TMZ reported that the party later moved to Mayweather’s Vegas skating rink at around 3:30 AM, Skate Rock City, for some late-night skating.

