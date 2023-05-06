Usher Shows His Face Following Chris Brown Altercation + His Son Posts & Deletes Anime Character Getting Jumped [Photos + Video]

Usher wants everyone to know his face is fine — at least visibly — following his altercation with Chris Brown on Friday night.

As previously reported, Chris Brown and his crew physically assaulted Usher at Chris’ birthday party amid an altercation involving Teyana Taylor.

Sources exclusively told lovebscott.com that Chris Brown and his crew ‘beat the sh*t’ out of Usher, but Usher doesn’t seem too fazed.

In a few clips shared to Instagram, Usher show his face which has no visible marks or scratches. It was reported by multiple sources — including us — that Usher suffered a bloody and/or broken nose.

Judging by Usher’s videos, it was clearly the former and the bleeding didn’t last very long.

“We here having a great time,” Usher said in the first clip — clearly letting everyone (including Chris and his crew) know that his face is still immaculate — even if possibly a little swollen.

As previously reported, sources also told lovebscott.com that in addition to the nose injury, Usher suffered from bruised and possibly broken ribs. We’ll see if he happens to take his shirt off during tonight’s show.

Usher’s still slated to perform at the Lovers and Friends festival tonight in Las Vegas.

In related news, Usher’s son — Cinco — took to Instagram to react to news of his dad’s beatdown and shared a pretty interesting still from Naruto showing a character appearing to get jumped by several other characters.

Yikes. Why Usher’s son decided to flame his own father like that, we’re not sure.