Usher to Receive BET’s Next Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient | lovebscott.com

Yesterday (May 30), it was announced that Usher will become the next Lifetime Achievement honoree at the 2024 BET Awards. He’ll follow previous recipients like Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, and Samuel Jackson. The Atlanta talent is also nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, and Album of the Year.

“The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades,” shared Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, in a press release announcing the special honor. “From his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards.”

“From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence,” Orlando added. “We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

The honor will also feature a line-up of surprise guests who will take the stage to present and truly celebrate the artist. The special guests will be announced at a later date.

It’s been a big year for Usher, who served as the Super Bowl halftime performer back in February.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.

