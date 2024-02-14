Usher Developing Series Based on His Music, Will Tell the Story of Black Love in Atlanta | lovebscott.com

Following his comprehensive Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Usher is developing a television series inspired by his music.

via: Variety

The eight-time Grammy winner has partnered with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop a drama series.

Executive producers are Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker (Mad Massive Entertainment) and Kenny Meiselas (KMei Productions).

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Per the official logline, the drama is about “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

While too early to confirm, there’s a possibility that the artist could appear on the show as well. Usher has starred in dozens of films and TV shows, so it’s not out of the question that he could pop up in the project — if he gets time off from touring.

The singer recently wrapped his two-year “My Way: The Las Vegas Residency” and begins his 24-city next tour, “Past Present Future” on August 20 in Washington, DC. The tour, which includes stops in Atlanta, Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, will wrap on October 29. He dropped his ninth album, “Coming Home,” earlier this month.