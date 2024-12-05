UnitedHealthcare CEO Hit Motive Reportedly Solved — Decoded Meaning of Chilling Mafia-Style ‘Triple D’ Message Carved on Bullets Used in Execution [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 7 mins ago

The UnitedHealthcare shooter reportedly left a chilling message on the same bullets he used for the murder.

The still not-captured suspect of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s shocking caught on camera murder left a blood-curling message on the bullets he used during the crime.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the words “deny”, “depose”, and “defend” were carved into the bullets, a possible reference to Jay M. Feinman’s 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claim and What You Can Do About.

The book is critical of the insurance industry and accuses companies of developing “unethical practices of delaying or denying legitimate claims”.

A description of the book states that it includes “dozens of stories involving major insurers” and also aims to counsel readers “on how to make insurance buying decisions and pursue disputed claims”.

Feinman, a law expert and professor at Rutgers Law School, has yet to respond to the crime which took place on Wednesday morning outside a Manhattan hotel.

The shooting occurred just after 6:45am as footage showed Thompson casually walking on the New York City block moments before a masked and hooded shooter appeared from behind and opened fire numerous times.

Thompson was seen stumbling before falling over, as the suspect then took off on a bicycle and headed toward Central Park. He was last seen right outside the park grounds.

Police have learned the CEO had been receiving “some threats” prior to the shooting.

Thompson’s estranged wife, Paulette “Pauley” Thompson, said: “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?”, suggesting the crime may have been tied to his job.

She added: “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

Following the shooting, investigators found a phone in an alley near the scene which they believe belongs to the shooter, and have now obtained a search warrant to go through the contents of the device.

Police also revealed the gunman was photographed at a nearby Starbucks just minutes before the crime went down, and despite wearing a mask, half of his face can still be seen.

Using those images, investigators are using facial recognition software to try to find a match.

Social media users were also quick to note the suspect wore a luxury backpack that retails for $279, and is well known in the photography field, during the shooting.

Police have also offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Thompson was appointed to the position of CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group, in April 2021.

Before becoming CEO, the 50-year-old held various positions within the company, including positions in finance and operations.

Following his murder, the UnitedHealth Group said they were “deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend” in a statement.

It continued: “Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him.We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

via: RadarOnline.com