Ugly Betty Alum and Hallmark Star Eric Mabius Arrested on Battery Charges

Published 7 hours ago

Eric Mabius a veteran television actor was arrested in Florida for battery.

Mabius was arrested by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

PEOPLE has confirmed the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 20. According to his arrest record, the 53-year-old actor was booked in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on two misdemeanor charges at 5:45 a.m. local time after being arrested just after 2 a.m.

He faces a battery charge and resisting arrest without violence, both of which are misdemeanors. He is still awaiting trial, per the sheriff’s office.

In his mugshot, the actor is sporting a black eye on his right side, indicating there might have been some kind of altercation either before or during his arrest.

Mabius is best known for his role as Daniel Meade on Ugly Betty, which he starred in for all four seasons, but has more recently become the star of Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise.

via: People

TMZ added….. A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a fight at a bar in the city of Yulee, Florida at about 2:13 Thursday morning. The deputy says a male at the scene was trying to help a woman stand just inside the doorway … and both appeared “extremely intoxicated,” yelling at people inside. The deputy and a second deputy carried the woman outside, where she laid on the ground, and “continued to resist,” according to the report.

The deputy said the bartender and other patrons had told the woman she was being obnoxious and asked her to leave … and that’s when the woman spat on several people … then Eric Mabius allegedly pushed her and another woman to the ground. Eric then got on top of this second woman and pulled her hair, allegedly ripping a handful from her scalp. People in the bar then separated them.

When deputies arrived, Eric allegedly became belligerent and refused commands to sit, even walking up behind one deputy … prompting his arrest. Mabius and the drunk woman were both arrested for battery and resisting without violence.

