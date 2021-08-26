Tyron Woodley's Mom Allegedly Disrespected By Jake Paul's Team [Video]

Things got well and out of hand at today’s press conference for Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing pay-per-view.

Over the last year, Paul has won fights against Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, while Woodley has been training hard for his first official boxing match. This will prove to be Paul’s greatest test yet, and if he wins, it is very likely that he will get to fight an actual boxer sooner rather than later.

Today, Paul and Woodley arrived in Cleveland where they are set to fight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The two engaged in a press conference and while it was mostly a normal affair, some theatrics broke out that put a damper on the whole event.

In the video clip below, Woodley and Paul were simply posing for photos, when all of a sudden, a screaming match broke out. As the camera panned to the altercation, it was revealed that Woodley’s mom Deborah was in the middle of it, and some people from Jake’s team were yelling at her. Tyron Woodley was understandably upset about it all and stepped in to demand an apology. Meanwhile, Jake steered clear of the drama as he kept his mouth shut and left for the exit.

Afterward, Woodley found Jake’s trainer J’Leon Love in the lobby and demanded that he apologize for his actions. Love claims he never said anything, although Woodley clearly didn’t believe him. Woodley’s mother has been a massive part of his career, and it’s unfortunate that Paul’s team would engage in a verbal altercation with her specifically.

Needless to say, Woodley has new motivations heading into this fight, which could spell trouble for Jake.

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Things got ugly between Team Woodley and Team Paul after the #PaulWoodley presser. Take a look ?? pic.twitter.com/HgYSMKaEnc — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2021

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

After the #PaulWoodley press conference, a fired up Tyron Woodley confronts a member of Jake Paul's team. pic.twitter.com/fvkONabLsT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2021

Tyron Woodley was heated after member of Jake Paul’s entourage got into verbal altercation with his mom @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/aA1JBqZSMh — BroBible (@BroBible) August 26, 2021

Do NOT talk about Tyron Woodley’s mom! He’s heated going after Jake Paul crew for talking about her #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/yj1zJVFW4R — Mercedes 10th Planet (@Mercedes2269) August 26, 2021

Here’s a piece of what happened before it was a near brawl. When I heard Tyron Woodley’s mom say “I’m a No Limit Solidier!” I knew it was on. pic.twitter.com/zMD5XX2iwh — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 26, 2021

Don’t mess with folks mamas.