Tyrese Responds to Kanye West's ‘Cream of Wheat’ Post With His Own ‘Caramel Chocolate’ Girlfriend

Tyrese saw Kanye West posting thirst traps of Bianca Censori and tried one-upping him with his own.

On Saturday, Black Ty took to his Instagram with a post of his current girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, hanging out with him on a beach. In the video, the singer wrote, “Dear Kanye…All wheat, hold the cream,” in reference to the salacious IG post that Kanye shared last week showing off his beau.

In the caption of his post, Tyrese explained he was just having fun and let the world know while Kanye is dating a white woman, he’s keeping the love with his own people.

“All love………. Just loving on my carmel chocolate @zelietimothy #AllLove,” Tyrese wrote.

Kanye hasn’t been shy about showing off his wife on Instagram and has been doing so for the past month. West shared NSFW images of Censori wearing leather, fur fits, and a revealing bikini top in a post captioned, “Dropped sumn?”

In another set of pictures, Kanye shared four images showing Censori wearing BDSM-like attire, including a black leather head hood with a matching coat. In two images, Censori gave her back to the camera while she wore a flesh-toned thong bodysuit. One photo also shows her situated in a kitchen next to a box of Cream of Wheat cereal.

Tyrese, on the other hand, confirmed his relationship with Timothy in March 2021 after they first met on Instagram. They have had their issues over the years, but the two have managed to keep the union going.

In August 2023, Tyrese bought Timothy a white Land Rover Defender for her 28th birthday. He showed off the gift on Instagram with a lengthy caption explaining his love for his woman.

“Happy birthday I love you so much!!! As I’m screaming, happy birthday to you, happy birthday doesn’t quite mean to me what it may mean for most,” he wrote. “Me, and you both met at one of the most fragile and uncertain moments of our lives…..”

The actor continued, “Both of us, fresh out of relationships that we’re [sic] both five years both having live in partners that we shared our lives with…both having girls that were [sic] raising both out here trying to figure out who and what to connect to…”