Tyrese Reportedly Taken Into Custody for Failure to Pay Child Support | www.lovebscott.com

Tyrese is having a rough start to his week.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the R&B singer has been taken into custody for failure to pay child support.

His arrest comes after he took to Instagram over the weekend in an attempt to explain why he would be taken to jail first thing Monday morning.

via Complex:

On Sunday, the 45-year-old actor and singer issued a now-deleted lengthy statement on Instagram saying that he may be placed in handcuffs as soon as Monday morning in Atlanta, Georgia. Gibson claims that Judge Kevin M. Farmer, who is overseeing his child support case, and his ex-wife’s lawyers are colluding against him.

“We are APPEALLING (sic) ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE,” he wrote on Sunday. “The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [ He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???”

Gibson then alleged that Judge Farmer handed him unfair rulings by “illegally” cracking his prenuptial agreement and retroactively increasing his child support payments that went from $3600 per month to $10,690 per month because the judge “felt like it.”

The entertainer, who also said he was forced to cancel press appearances for his recently released 1992 film and his Beautiful Pain album, said he believes that the judge will want to make an example out of him for attempting to appeal and have him arrested in court.

“It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I’ve worked my ass off since I was 14 years old to get here,” he added. “#FamilyLawCourts are the WORST TOWARDS FATHERS.”

In a separate 15-minute video uploaded to his Instagram, Gibson clarified that although he doesn’t believe this is a “man versus women” scenario, he suggests that his gender is playing a role in the courtroom.

“When you were born a man, you go into a courtroom and you understand clearly that there is a preset menu that says, ‘You were born a man, fuck you.’ That’s what the preset menu says,” Gibson said on IG.

This sounds like a big case of FAFO to us! Fellas, pay your child support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)