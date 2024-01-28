Tyrese Gibson's Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Accuses the 'Fast & Furious' Actor of Failing to Pay Child Support | lovebscott.com

Tyrese and his ex-wife Samantha Lee’s divorce settlement has been dragging on since September 2020.

via: Radar Online

Lee, has filed for contempt of court against her ex-husband, claiming that the actor has failed to pay child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lee is dragging her ex-husband back to court for allegedly failing to pay his court-ordered child support of $10,690 for their 4-year-old daughter, Soraya.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Fast & Furious actor supposedly only paid less than half of the amount in December 2023 and January 2024, despite being required to pay the full amount.

This is not the first time that Lee has taken legal action against Gibson for his failure to pay child support.

In March 2023, she filed her first motion for contempt, leading to the court holding the actor in “willful contempt.”

In July 2023, Lee was forced to file another motion against Gibson due to his continued failure to fulfill his financial obligations towards their daughter.

Following a hearing in October, Gibson was ordered to make all future child support payments in a timely manner. However, according to the report, he has once again failed to do so.

In her recent motion, Lee is not only requesting that Gibson be held in contempt but also asking for him to cover her attorney fees. Additionally, she is seeking interest on the unpaid portion of the child support that has accrued.

After the initial divorce trial in 2022, he was cautioned by the judge about the importance of fulfilling his financial responsibilities towards his daughter.

The judge emphasized that the money should be used to benefit the child and improve her quality of life. The judge also advised the ex-couple to refrain from bickering in front of their daughter, as it could have a negative impact on her mental health.

In addition to child support, the divorce case also addressed spousal support. The judge ultimately ruled that neither party would provide spousal support.

As part of the verdict, Gibson was allowed to keep his 2016 Range Rover, while Lee was granted the 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

The judge’s advice to the ex-couple to prioritize their daughter’s well-being and maintain a positive relationship for her sake still holds true today. He stressed the importance of both parents loving and supporting their child and encouraging her to love the other parent.

The judge also reminded them that time with their child is priceless and cannot be replaced by money.

Since his divorce from Lee, Gibson has moved on and is currently in a relationship with Zelie Timothy. He often shares pictures of her on social media.