Tyrese Gibson’s Ex Slams Attempt to Lower Child Support Payments, Accuses Him of Owing $111k

Tyrese and Samantha share 5-year-old daughter Soraya, and in 2023, a judge awarded Samantha primary custody while setting Tyrese with child support.

Gibson’s ex-wife Samantha Gibson pleaded with a Georgia judge to throw out his lawsuit seeking to lower his child support payments due to his income dropping drastically, In Touch can exclusively report.

Samantha filed a motion to dismiss, obtained by In Touch, on February 14. She explained Tyrese, 46, was ordered to pay her $10,690 per month in child support for their 5-year-old daughter named Soraya.

In her filing, Samantha opposed Tyrese’s petition, filed in state court, to reduce the $10,690 a month he pays in child support.

She said Tyrese appealed the child support order in a separate petition with the Georgia Supreme Court, where he makes an argument that the monthly child support that was awarded was not permitted pursuant to their terms of their premarital contract.

Samantha said because Tyrese appealed the child support order with the Georgia Supreme Court, the lower court has no authority to make any decision at this time.

In addition, Samantha said despite Tyrese being ordered to pay $10,690 per month in child support starting September 2022, “he has only paid the full monthly amount three times.”

Samantha said Tyrese has been held in willful contempt three separate times by Fulton County Court, including an incarceration order.”

She claimed that Tyrese currently owes her $107,850 in back support, along with $4,105 in interest, for a total amount owed of $111,955, as of February 14.

Samantha’s lawyer argued, “The filing of his Petition for Modification of Child Support, once again, hinders and delays [Samantha] from receiving the court ordered child support which Fulton County and the Georgia Court of Appeals has found appropriate.”

The judge has yet to rule.

