Tyrese Gibson Says He Struggled to Sue Home Depot, 'It's My Disneyland'

Tyrese Gibson is suing Home Depot after he says he was racially profiled in one of their stores.

The Fast & Furious star alleges he and craftsmen Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez “experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling first-hand” at a Home Depot store in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The lawsuit dates back to a February 11 incident, in which Gibson claims that Home Depot clerks allegedly “purposely interfered with and refused to process” a transaction by Gibson, Mora and Hernandez based on “their skin color” and the craftsmen’s “national origin.” Gibson is Black, while both Mora and Hernandez are of Mexican descent.

According to the docs, the trio was buying items for a home improvement project when they ran into an issue during the checkout process. There was a reported “glitch in the system” that required a Home Depot employee to re-scan the items.

Speaking with TMZ, Tyrese says he’s all torn up inside about the $1 million lawsuit he filed against Home Depot … because the home improvement store is his happy place.

He was at LAX when a photog asked him how he’s holding up after suing Home Depot … and Tyrese explained why it was hard for him to pull the trigger.

As crazy as it sounds, Tyrese says Home Depot was “like my Disneyland” … estimating he’s spent close to $10 million there over the last 2 decades, which made suing the corporation all the more difficult.

Tyrese says he hasn’t heard a peep from Home Depot since he posted video of the store interaction and filed the suit … and he says it’s just one of the reasons he’s thinking of taking his business over to Home Depot’s biggest competitor, Lowe’s.