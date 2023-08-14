Ashley Olsen Secretly Gave Birth to Baby Boy ‘a Few Months Ago’ After Hiding Pregnancy: Report

Ashley Olsen officially has a full house.

via: Page Six

TMZ reported Monday that Olsen welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner “a few months ago in New York.”

The pair, who are “ecstatic” by the addition, named their son Otto, sources tell the outlet.

A rep for Olsen did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Page Six broke the news that the former “Full House” star, 37, and Eisner, 35, wed in an intimate ceremony on Dec. 28, 2022, at a private home in Bel Air, Calif.

We heard that approximately 50 people attended the ceremony, which a source said “went late.”

Olsen, who helms the luxury fashion brand The Row alongside her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, has been dating Eisner, an artist, since 2017.

The pair are massively private and only appeared on a red carpet together for the first time in September 2021.

They attended a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit organization founded by Louis’ dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen Company.

Louis’ mom, Lisa Eisner, is a jewelry designer and onetime West Coast editor of Vogue.

Louis made headlines in July 2021 when he shared a rare photo of his then-girlfriend carrying a machete as they went hiking together.

Mary-Kate, meanwhile, settled her divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy in January 2021.

The exes married in Manhattan in November 2015, but the former actress filed for divorce in May 2020.

The Olsen twins’ sister, Elizabeth Olsen, is also a movie star who appears in the “Avengers” films as superhero Scarlet Witch as well as the miniseries “WandaVision.”

Elizabeth, 34, is married to musician Robbie Arnett.