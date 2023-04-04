Tyrese Confirms New TGT Album Is In The Works [Video]

Finally a positive headline for the internet’s fave, Tyrese.

via: HipHopDX

Tyrese has revealed that his former R&B supergroup TGT — comprised of him, Ginuwine, and Tank — are expected to reunite in the near future.

During a recent episode of iHeartMedia’s R&B Money podcast — hosted by his former bandmate, Tank, and J. Valentine — the singer/actor said Atlantic Records has agreed to putting out the group’s second album.

“I got some great news for you, Tank and J,” Tyrese revealed. “Atlantic Records has officially agreed to sign TGT for a second album… yeah, congratulations.”

Neither Tank nor Tyrese gave a release date for the album, believing it should not be discussed without Ginuwine present. Later on in the conversation — which is split into two parts — the trio explored the music business, relationships, acting, Tyrese’s favorite R&B artists and more.

Check out part one below.

It’s been eight years since TGT made their debut in 2013 with their Three Kings album on Atlantic Records. Despite the success of the project, the group disbanded in 2015 after disagreements between both the singers and the record label.

Tyrese has revisited his time in the former singing trio on numerous occasions in the past. Most recently, he claimed his former bandmate Tank (and Jennifer Hudson as well ) was “fake humble” after being floored by his talent in a previous studio session.

Taking to Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at his work with both Tank and Hudson, the singer/actor revealed it was “very intimidating” to work with them because of how talented they are.

“Don’t ever question anyone success when I have to so successful, they still like Lyons got that hunger and desire to be the VERY BEST in all aspects,” Tyrese began. “Very intimidating to work with them but the results are beastly!!!!!!”

He continued: “Dear Tank, if we have a figure is TGT Let me announce it now I don’t want no smoke with your vocals….. if you can look at my last post, does anybody recognize the room that I’m singing in? Does it look familiar? I’m back in the saddle for real and I’m very familiar place…. This #BeautifulPain Album has already changed my life. Another level is coming. I don’t do things for awards, but if there’s a such thing as 8 GRAMMY noms and maybe 2 wins?”

“I’ll be happy with that. Lol. these two songs were featured on my last album #BlackRose album to go from the studio to shooting a mini movie with Jennifer Hudson was mind blowing… For those of y’all asking the song that Tank is on his entitled Prior To You!”

“And obviously the song that was number one on billboard for 16 consecutive weeks is entitled SHAME the biggest supporter and lover of this song to this day hands-down has to be @iamsteveharveytv. shout out to Visionary genius Director, Paul Hunter who showed up for me on a real way..”

He concluded his post by tagging Lee Daniels and petitioning for a role in a biopic about Teddy Pendergrass. “@LeeDaniels sir I’m ready for this Teddy Pendergrass movie.”