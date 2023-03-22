Tyrese Blasts 'Ex-Darky' Charlamagne Tha God Over Song Critique: ‘I Thought We Was Cool?’ [Photo + Video]

A segment on The Breakfast Club has set off Tyrese. Jason Lee was a guest host on the famed radio station and announced the release of Tyrese’s recent single, “I Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me,” a track about his divorce from ex-wife Samantha.

via: HipHopDX

On Monday (March 20), the Fast & Furious actor took to Instagram to express his displeasure with Charlamagne, claiming he disregarded the remix to his single, “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me.”

“@cthagod disrespected me today I sent him my remix him said ‘No One Cares’…” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I see the ex darky still losing sleep over me cause I’m still my original complexion….”

Check out Tyrese’s post below:

On Tuesday (March 21) ,Charlamagne responded to Tyrese’s comments while on The Breakfast Club. When questioned about Tyrese’s post by Jason Lee (the show’s latest guest host), Charlamagne said that he did indeed tell Tyrese he could care less about the track, claiming that Tyrese only speaks to him when he needs something.

“Tyrese is a person who only reaches out when he wants something,” he said. “It’s never, ‘Hey, what’s up, man? How are you?’ It’s always, ‘Me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me.’ He sent me that song two or three times, I’m like, ‘Yo! We don’t care!’”

Check out the clip below.

In a separate Instagram post Tyrese made that day, he addressed Charlamagne’s comments writing: “I had to look out for Charlemagne the god and make sure that I put a filter on him so that he can look as dark as he used to be…. I heard he was talking shit about me on the radio this morning? Damn, I don’t know what I did to you bro I thought we was cool???? Damn I heard you’ve be acting light-skinned lately it’s cool.”

The 44-year-old crooner continued: “I’m over here fucked up y’all not only do I NOT have a record deal but I’m over here with a song that’s about to be top 10 and hoping that I can figure out this label situation so that I don’t have to push my album into next year.”

He added: “As far as Charlemagne I’m coming in New York to see you and we gonna talk about it. That’s not a threat. That’s an elbow. That’ll be followed by a hug. I don’t want your support DJs. I don’t want your support Radio I don’t want your support. I NEED YOUR SUPPORT BADLY…. I don’t care if you’re local radio station satellite or syndicated, I NEED YOU…..”