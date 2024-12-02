Home > NEWS

Tyreek Hill Welcomes Baby No. 8, Latest Child with Wife Keeta Vaccaro

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been pictured for the first time with his new baby daughter Capri, after his wife Keeta Vaccaro posted a photo on Instagram just minutes after the birth.

In the candid photo, Hill is shirtless in a hospital room, looking down lovingly at his newborn daughter. Keeta’s caption for the photo reads, “Daddy holding me for the first time,” which has garnered a wave of congratulations from fans.

Advertisement

However, eagle-eyed followers have identified a curious detail: Hill is still wearing his Kansas City Chiefs tracksuit, even though he has played for the Miami Dolphins for the past three seasons.

The wide receiver’s attachment to his former team does not surprise many, given his significant achievements there, including being drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs in 2016, becoming a Super Bowl champion, and earning three-time First Team All-Pro honors.

Capri is the first child between Hill and Vaccaro but marks Hill’s eighth child overall with five different women. The NFL star has had a hectic two years, fathering at least three children in 2023 alone, with women including Kimberly Baker, Camille Valmon, and Brittany Lackner. As a result, Hill has faced multiple paternity lawsuits and was ordered to pay child support to all three women earlier this year.

Advertisement

Hill’s family dynamics have been the subject of much media attention, especially after he was declared the father of another child, Soul Corazon Hill, in a Broward County paternity suit in 2023. Brittany Lackner, the mother of Soul, reached a confidential deal regarding child support after initially deeming Hill’s offer “woefully inadequate” for his substantial earnings.

Despite his complex personal life, Hill was praised by one of his baby mamas for taking care of all his children. Valmon, the mother of Tyreek Hill Jr., born in March 2023, confirmed Hill’s dedication, “He is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children.”

In an April interview with the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” YouTube channel, Hill emphasized, “It don’t matter how many kids I have. A lot of people won’t be able to say Tyreek don’t take care of his kids though.”

As Tyreek Hill navigates his professional career with the Miami Dolphins and his expanding family, fans and followers remain captivated by the evolving personal story of this NFL star.

Advertisement

via: AceShowbiz

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Wicked Star Marissa Bode Blasts ‘Gross,’ ‘Harmful’ Jokes About Her Character’s Disability [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Neighbor Arrested After Grandfather Shot Dead on Thanksgiving Reportedly Over Loud Music Dispute

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow and Fast & Furious Costars Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel Mark His 11th Death Anniversary

By: Walker
NEWS

Khalid’s Ex-Lover Hugo D. Almonte Apologizes After Outing Khalid On Social Media: “I’m Truly Sorry”

By: Walker
NEWS

Pivoting? Jack Harlow Surprises Fans With Ballad Cover Of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Will Extend Her ‘Cowboy Carter’-Era With A Special Edition Book Of Never-Seen Visuals Inspired By The Album

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Continues His Dominant 2024 Run As ‘GNX’ Debuts At No. 1 On The ‘Billboard’ 200 Chart

By: Walker
NEWS

Bishop T.D. Jakes Reveals He Underwent Emergency Surgery After Health Incident: ‘You’re Looking at a Miracle’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Randy Moss Asks Fans for Prayers After Revealing Health Scare [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Moana 2’ Blows ‘Wicked’ Out of the Water with Massive Thanksgiving Weekend Debut

By: Walker