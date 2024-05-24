Tyga And Travis Scott Reportedly Get Into Physical Altercation | lovebscott.com

Travis Scott and Tyga reportedly got into a huge fight in the French city of Cannes on Thursday (May 23).

According to reports, video footage reportedly shows Tyga and Travis Scott fighting each other. Although there has been no confirmation on what the alleged fight was over- both men have a past history of dating Kylie Jenner.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner seemingly met back in 2014 and began a relationship in 2015.

The rapper was 25-years-old at the time, and Jenner was 17. Kylie’s older sister, Khloe, shared her opinion on the age gap in their relationship. “Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old. You’re not gonna say, ‘Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?’ and have her say, ‘Having a slumber party at my girlfriend’s’ or ‘Going to prom.’”

“That’s not what Kylie does. Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she’s going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting. That’s not even what people do in their 30s. It’s a rare circumstance, so let’s treat this as a special case.”

After Tyga, Kylie later began dating rapper Travis Scott seemingly in 2017. The two welcome their first child Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. 2018.

The two welcomed their second child, Wolf, on Feb 2. 2022.

Kylie has since moved on from both the men, whoever, it still seems like they have tension with each other.

via: Hot97

Travis Scott and Tyga got into a physical altercation in Cannes ? pic.twitter.com/ay2e2Ufb9t — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 24, 2024