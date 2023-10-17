Tyga Files for Sole Custody of Son King Cairo as Blac Chyna Celebrates 11-Year-Old’s Birthday

Tyga and Blac Chyna’s custody feud continues.

The “Rack City” rapper turned around and filed documents, obtained by Page Six, on Oct. 13, requesting sole legal and physical custody of King Cairo.

He indicated that Chyna should have visitation rights but he wants custody.

Tyga also requested in the documents that both he and Chyna need to have permission from each other in order to take King out of California.

Despite the ongoing custody battle, the “Rob & Chyna” alum isn’t letting it affect their son, as she made sure to make his 11th birthday extra special.

Chyna, 35, threw King a birthday party Sunday with close family and friends — but Tyga was not present, TMZ reported.

Her mother, Tokyo Toni, scored an invite to the bash following their reconciliation.

The former reality star asked the court in a July 24 filing for joint legal and physical custody of their son to be split between his parents.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, included details about King’s current living situation and what she thinks should be done for the “best interest of the child.”

Chyna also requested child support from Tyga, 33, but the amount wasn’t disclosed.

The “Main One” performer hit back at his ex-fiancée in the comments section of a Shade Room post sharing the news of her custody filing.

“10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon,” he wrote.

Last year, Tyga — whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson — laughed off Chyna’s complaints that she receives “no support” from him or Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares daughter Dream.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” the rapper previously wrote in the comments section of a Shade Room Instagram post in March 2022.

Kardashian, 36, echoed Tyga’s sentiments at the time, writing, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Chyna and Tyga met in 2011 when she starred in the music video for his hit song “Rack City.”

They welcomed King in October 2012 and got engaged shortly after, but the pair called it quits in August 2014.