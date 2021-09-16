Tyga Claps Back After Nikita Dragun Leaked Their DM’s, Seemingly ‘Outing’ Him: ‘Clout Kills’ [Photos]

Weeks after Blac Chyna got slammed for “outing” Tyga and saying he’s attracted to transgender women, Nikita Dragun is seemingly corroborating those reports by leaking her DMs with the rapper.

via: Hot97

The rapper jumped online to clear up speculations that he slid in transgender model, Nikita Dragun’s DM’s.

Nikita, deeming herself as the “first trans pop-star” received major backlash after she released her music video this morning. The video includes screenshots from her alleged conversations with Tyga, which that said, “text me,” with his phone number.

Tyga responds to the rumors via social media, he says he contacted her because his team shot and directed a music video for her, which was never released. He says he’s not sure why Nikita used his likeness for that video.

What was Nikita’s point in doing all of this.