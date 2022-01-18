Two of R. Kelly's Attorneys File to Withdraw From His Federal Sex Crimes Case [Video]

Attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard want out of R. Kelly’s federal criminal case in Chicago.

via: Revolt

According to CBS 2, lawyers Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard filed to be withdrawn from the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s case, seven months before the trial is scheduled to begin. The attorneys did not offer further comment.

As REVOLT previously reported, last June, Greenberg and Leonard wrote a letter to the judge requesting to be removed from Kelly’s New York case. “Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances,” Greenberg wrote to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. However, the lawyers wrote that they were “willing to [serve] as effective stand-by counsel” if required by the court.

TMZ reported that Greenberg and Leonard asked to be removed after having disagreements with other members of Kelly’s legal counsel. “We refuse to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client’s best interest,” they said. “It is a shame that lawyers can’t suppress their own egos or self-interest and do or act in the client’s best interest.”

Kelly is facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges following allegations that he videotaped his sexual encounters with three women while they were underage. The 12 Play singer is accused of settling lawsuits and bribing individuals with cash and gifts in an attempt to get his hands on all copies of the sex tapes before any investigators.

The Chicago singer was previously found guilty of one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping and sex trafficking charges. Additionally, he was also convicted of eight counts of violations of the Mann Act. He is facing life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.