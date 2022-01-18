NAACP Image Award Nominations: Insecure, black-ish, Queen Sugar and Genius: Aretha Lead the TV Pack

Nominations for the 53rd annual NCAAP Awards were announced Tuesday, with major award contenders Jennifer Hudson and Halle Berry leading the charge while Netflix dominated most categories.

This year’s nominees were announced in a virtual event on the NAACP Awards’ Instagram channel hosted by actress-musician Kyla Pratt, Black-ish actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe.

A full list of this year’s nominees follows.

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Deon Cole – black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson – Insecure (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales – Insecure (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis – black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black – Ted Lasso, “Do the Right-est Thing”

Issa Rae – Insecure, “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso, “Lavender”

Maya Erskine – PEN15, “Blue in Green”

Temi Wilkey – Sex Education, “Episode #3.6”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side, “Tornado”

Melina Matsoukas – Insecure, “Reunited, Okay?!”

Neema Barnette – Harlem, “Once Upon A Time in Harlem”

Prentice Penny – Insecure, “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Tiffany Johnson – Black Monday, “Eight!”

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (FOX)

All American (The CW)

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Pose (FX Network)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – Pose (FX Network)

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Daniel Ezra – All American (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Joe Morton – Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard – SEE (Apple TV+)

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Performance, Comedy or Drama Series

Alani “La La” Anthony – The Chi (Showtime)

Christina Elmore – Insecure (HBO)

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Erika Alexander – Run the World (Starz)

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire – Evil, “C Is For Cop”

Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight, “And the Firm Had Two Partners…”

Malcolm Spellman – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “New World Order”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American, “Homecoming”

Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy – Pose, “Series Finale”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway – Genius: Aretha, “Respect”

Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad, “Indiana Winter”

Carl Seaton – Snowfall, “Fight or Flight”

Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem, “The Bonanno Split”

Hanelle Culpepper – True Story, “Like Cain Did Abel”

Outstanding TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White – (Netflix)

Genius: Aretha – (National Geographic)

Love Life – (HBO Max)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – (Lifetime)

The Underground Railroad – (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie – Solos (Amazon Studios)

Jaden Michael – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – True Story (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel – Clickbait (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Jodie Turner-Smith – Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Keith David – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Tituss Burgess – Annie Live! (NBC)

Will Catlett – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose – Maid (Netflix)

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO)

Pauletta Washington – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Sheila Atim – The Underground Railroad (Amazon

Outstanding Writing in a TV-Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime Movie Network)

Mario Miscione , Marcella Ochoa – Madres (Amazon Studios)

Monique N. Matthew – A Holiday In Harlem (Hallmark Channel)

Sameer Gardezi – Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central)

Sherman Payne – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a TV-Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood – Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central)

Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Mario Van Peebles – Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime)

Maritte Lee Go – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Veronica Rodriguez – Let’s Get Merried (VH1)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV-Movie or Limited Series)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Celina Smith – Annie Live! (NBC)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Eris Baker – This Is Us (NBC)

Miles Brown – `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Soul of A Nation (ABC)

The Reidout (MSNBC)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Voice (NBC)

Wild ‘n Out (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BET Awards 2021 (BET)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)

Joy Reid – The Reidout

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins – The Real

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk

LeBron James – The Shop: Uninterrupted

Outstanding Host in a Reality, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)

Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Videos

Amber Ruffin – The Amber Ruffin Show

Cedric The Entertainer – 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)

Super Sema (YouTube Originals)

We The People (Netflix)

Yasuke (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Character Voice-Over Performance

Angela Bassett – Malika: The Lion Queen

Billy Porter – Fairfax

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges – Karma’s World

Cree Summer – Rugrats

Keke Palmer – Big Mouth

Outstanding Short Form Series, Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Dark Humor (Comedy Central / YouTube)

Della Mae (AspireTV)

The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator (Disney+)

Two Sides: Unfaithful (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short Form Series, Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns (Snapchat)

Memory Builds The Monument (Fifth Ward CRC)

Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films (BET)

Through Our Eyes: Shelter (HBO Max)

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day (Paramount+)

Outstanding Breakthrough TV Creative

Angel Kristi Williams – Colin in Black & White

Cierra Glaude – Queen Sugar

Deborah Riley Draper – The Legacy of Black Wall Street

Halcyon Person – Karma’s World

Quyen Tran – Maid

Outstanding TV Documentary

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free (PBS)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)

Insecure Documentary (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines – The One and Only Dick Gregory (Showtime)

Dawn Porter – Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (National Geographic)

Sam Pollard – MLK/FBI (IFC Films)

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing (HBO)

Spike Lee – NYC Epicenters 9/11?2021½ (HBO Max)

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

The NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c, and be hosted by black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson.