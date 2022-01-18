Pete Davidson Reportedly Hires Extra Security Following Kanye West's Threats

Kanye West linked back up with The Game for their latest collaborative effort “Eazy” and fans can’t stop talking about the record.

via: Radar Online

Friends of Pete Davidson tell Radar that the SNL comedian has hired with extra security after Kanye West threatened to beat him up.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” sources tell Radar.

“Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim (Kardashian) is a totally different level of fame. Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

West, who has changed his name to “Ye,” recently rapped “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” in his new song, My Life Was Never Eazy, a collaboration with rapper The Game.

“Pete isn’t taking any chances. Whenever he is out with Kim, they use her security. But now Pete needs his own security when he is out alone,” adds a pal. “He is still Pete, but now Pete comes with a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard.”

The decision to beef up security comes after Kanye threw a public temper tantrum over the weekend. Ye took to Instagram Live to accuse his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim of throwing a party for their daughter Chicago without inviting him. He claimed she withheld the address as he filmed himself driving around town searching for the location.

Eventually, Kanye was seen at the party chatting it up with Kris Jenner and hanging out with his daughter. Sources claim Kim denies not giving Ye the address but was under the impression they were throwing separate birthday parties for Chicago due to them being separated.

An insider claims Kanye did indeed end up throwing his daughter his own party but not before he stirred up Kim’s party.

Messy, messy, messy.